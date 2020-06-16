Roscoe Fall Festival and parade canceled due to COVID-19

ROSCOE (WREX) -- A festival that has been in the Stateline for almost 90 years will not happen in 2020 due to COVID-19. The Roscoe Lions Club President Gladys Hibbard announces the Roscoe Fall Festival and parade are canceled.

"We want to thank each of you for your continuous support and encourage everyone to support local businesses and community," Hibbard said in a press release. "The Lions Club Roscoe Fall Festival will be back stronger in 2021."

The fall festival was created in 1910 by a group of people in Roscoe. In 1971, the lions club took over. The festival is also the largest fundraising event for the club.