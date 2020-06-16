Rockford diversity trainer sees an increase in request for inclusion training

ROCKFORD (WREX) —The death of George Floyd not only shined the light on racial tensions with police, but it also exposed possible issues in the workplace.

Jessica Oladapo is the owner of the firm Diversity 2 Inclusion. She helps businesses like schools, banks, and food companies make sure they have the proper training needed to help eliminate racism in the workplace. Since the death of Floyd, she says she has seen an increase in businesses requesting more training virtually.

"We are all interacting with folks, and a very diverse group of folks, and if we aren't paying attention to our own power and interaction, then we will engage in things like microaggression and negatively impact others," said Oladopa.

Oladapo says workplaces can get basic lessons on what privilege looks like and how it can be used improperly, or what is the best way to be an ally in a workspace. She says some companies get this training because they are afraid of losing businesses, while others are worried they are not creating safe spaces for staff.

"People have an awakening to we had no idea that is was as commonplace, the racial battle fatigue people have been talking about forever was actually a real thing and now its more visible," says Oladapo. "If we don't have the conversation while it's pressing, in three months we will look back, folks will say "oh it wasn't that bad"

She adds this training can lead to conversations about race and inclusion outside of the workplace.