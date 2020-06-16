Protests in Rockford spark conversation at virtual town hall

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Protests in Rockford calling for an end to racism and police brutality have sparked conversations since. Hundreds more listened in and took part in that conversation in a virtual town hall Tuesday hosted by the City of Rockford.

The virtual town hall, on the City Rockford's Facebook page, focused Tuesday on public safety. Residents could send in their questions to be answered by the four panelists: Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara, Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea, State Rep. Maurice West and NAACP Rockford Chapter President Rhonda Greer Robinson.

Many of the questions asked from the public centered around the protests in the city, which started the Saturday after George Floyd was killed by a former Minneapolis police officer. One question asked how the police department handles protests while still enforcing the state mandate of no gatherings of 10 or fewer people.

"It is a monumental task, especially when the protesters in the current protest situation have complete animosity for the police officers," O'Shea said. "So we're trying to keep space so we don't flare something up and end up with another May 30."

The May 30 O'Shea spoke about is when protesters and police officers clashed at Rockford Police Department District 1 on Avon Street. The 13 WREX crew captured video of protesters throwing items at the front of the police headquarters and police spraying tear gas at protesters.

There have been several protests in the city since, and each have been peaceful.

O'Shea also took time to clarify a May 17 comment of his about teenagers and crime.

"I have to make this really clear and maybe I haven't made this really clear yet," O'Shea said. "I really wish people would understand and I will try and convey myself as clear as I can for this. At no point in time did I ever mean I don't care about 16- or 17-year-olds wholeheartedly.

O'Shea went on to say there's nothing more important to him than children.

After that comment, Rep. Maurice West said he still wanted an apology, something Rockford Youth Activism has called for, in addition to his resignation.

Rockford's next town hall is on July 7 and it will be about domestic violence in the city.

On June 17, Rockford aldermen will host the first of 3 scheduled listening sessions at the Salvation Army headquarters, 500 S. Rockford Ave. Community members can make statements starting at 4:30 p.m. and the listening session will begin at 5:30 p.m.