Miss Carly’s: No robbery happened here

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- A safe house for homeless and people in need says a Friday night robbery did not happen there. Miss Carly's says it was a false report.

Rockford Police say they responded to the area on Friday around 6:30 p.m. for a robbery. Police say the victim was showing up to Miss Carly's to volunteer when a woman pulled out a weapon and told him to drive to a nearby alley. Police say she took the man's wallet that had $600 inside.

Shortly after, police say a man showed up to the alley and hit the victim with a pipe. Authorities say both suspects ended up driving off in a suburban-type vehicle. The suspects are described as a white woman, 43 years old, with dark shoulder-length hair. The other suspect is believed to be a Hispanic male between 30 to 40 years old with a mustache and a mullet hairstyle.

But, in a Facebook post, Miss Carly's says the person has never volunteered there.

"The alleged victim stated he was coming to volunteer to make sandwiches at 5:30pm on a Friday," the post states. "We begin sandwich making at 10am and end at 2pm and all of our volunteers are entered into a computer database. This is a false report."

After checking with Rockford Police again, RPD Media and Marketing Coordinator/PIO, Michelle Marcomb says the police reports states the man was heading to Miss Carly's to volunteer.

"We have worked HARD with the support of our local police officers to create a bubble of safety here and we are proud of the success we have had in that undertaking," the post from Miss Carly's says.

