Illinois health and fitness working group looks forward to reopening gyms

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — A south suburban Illinois senator says Gov. JB Pritzker's working group on health and fitness is ready to move forward with their plans to reopen gyms.



Sen. Michael Hastings (D-Tinley Park) says many people don't have access to gym equipment at home. Now, there is a growing call to reopen the facilities. The group takes suggestions from the Illinois Department of Public Health and experts in the fitness industry.

Members are happy Pritzker allowed personal training and outdoor fitness classes to resume in Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois plan. However, that doesn't help the owners get over the current financial hurdle. "Getting inside and getting people back on the equipment will help these owners," Hastings said.

He explained many fitness centers have lost $20,000 to $50,000 per month since the pandemic started. The working group recommends Pritzker set aside $40 million from the Business Interruption Grant Program to help the fitness facilities. Hastings' group asked for the same financial assistance when they wrote a letter to Pritzker in May.

"I really truly believe whether it's reopening gradually or providing financial assistance, or doing both, we'll help preserve a lot of these small businesses. A lot of them are individual franchisees," Hastings said. "Gym owners are the true definition of hard workers because they have to be there to make sure the place runs."

He hopes Pritzker will also provide guidance to accelerate Phase 4 options for gym and fitness centers. The working group already has plans to implement social distancing and strict cleaning procedures for employees when the facilities reopen. They're still trying to figure out the best option for capacity requirements.

"Some fitness centers have different layouts. There's boutique fitness centers and there's large cap fitness centers. So, we take that into consideration," Hastings said.