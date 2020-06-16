Freeport Community Foundation to award $100,000 nine non-profits

FREEPORT (WREX) — The Freeport Community Foundation (FCF) awarded $100,000 in grant money to nine Jo Daviess non-profits.

“It is clear that all of the agencies that applied for COVID-19 grant funding are struggling to continue meeting even the most basic human needs during this challenging environment,” Board President Brad Stewart said. “Yet, despite their own respective operational challenges, the applying organizations presented programs outlining numerous ways to support their neighboring residents.”

The Illinois COVID-19 Responde Fund gives emergency grants to local organizations serving the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since April, FCF distributed $300,000 in COVID-19-related funds to an array of non-profit organizations throughout Stephenson, Jo Daviess, and Carroll counties.

Nine organizations throughout Jo Daviess County received funds: