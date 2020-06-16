Electric company pleads guilty to 84 counts of manslaughter

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric pleaded guilty Tuesday to 84 felony counts of involuntary manslaughter for a wildfire that wiped out most of a Northern California town called Paradise.

The nation's largest utility took responsibility for the death and destruction caused by its history of neglect and greed.

The hearing comes nearly three months after PG&E reached a plea agreement in the November 2018 fire.

Investigators found the fire that destroyed Paradise was ignited by PG&E's rickety electrical grid.

The company agreed to pay a $3.5 million fine and $500,000 for the criminal investigation.