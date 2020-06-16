Early morning high-speed chase from Freeport to Rockford

STEPHENSON COUNTY (WREX) — A high speed chase down Route 20 from Freeport to Rockford happened early Tuesday morning.

Early Tuesday morning, Freeport Police responded to a shots fired call near Oak Ave and John St in Freeport, police said. According to authorities, upon their arrival, a Ford Escape sped away from the scene.

Police said a Stephenson County Sheriff's Deputy found the car on South St but the car again fled when the deputy tried to pull it over.

According to the Sheriff's office, Stephenson County Sheriff cars chased the Ford Escape on US Route 20 towards Winnebago County. Finally, the pursuit ended in Rockford where all occupants were arrested, police said.

Five police departments assisted the Sheriff's office in the pursuit, the sheriff said: Illinois State Police District 16, Pecatonica Police Department, Loves Park Police Department, and the Rockford Police Department.