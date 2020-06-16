Der Rathskeller to reopen in Rockford with new owners

ROCKFORD (WREX) — An iconic piece of Rockford history will be back open after closing its doors in early December, 2019.

On Monday, Der Rathskeller was purchased by Rockford native Jonathan Griffin and business partner Jon Reese, who say they plan on reopening the historic restaurant by the end of July.



The restaurant, located at 1132 Auburn St. Rockford, IL 61103, has sat empty since December 3, when the previous owners announced they were closing and selling the business. This is what they said in a note to customers at the time:

CLOSED FOR BUSINESS

Thank you to our customers, staff and all of Rockford for nearly 90 years of support. It has been a pleasure and honor to serve you. We are seeking a new owner and hope to re-open in the near future

Griffin says they hope to be open by the end of the summer at the latest.



The restaurant will still serve German-inspired cuisine and the beer garden will reopen as well.