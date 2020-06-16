Byron Nuclear Plant raises $35,000 for area food pantries

BYRON (WREX) — Workers at the Byron nuclear plant crushed a fundraising goal to help families affected by COVID-19.



Employees at Exelon Generation's Byron Generating Station wanted to raise $25,000 for local food pantries.



The plant ended up raising over $35,000 for nearly two dozen area food banks.



Leaders at the plant are happy to see the dedication of their staff to help people in need during the pandemic.



"We all know someone affected in some way by the coronavirus pandemic. Helping to fill food pantry shelves is just one way we can assist in this time of need," Byron Generating Station vice president Mark Kanavos said.



According to Exelon Generations, roughly half of the money raised will be going to the Northern Illinois Food Bank with the rest being distributed to other food banks in the area



Bread of Life Food Pantry and Soup Kitchen in Stillman Valley is one of those recipients and appreciates the donation to help them continue their mission to feed people in need.



“Exelon Generation has shown itself once again to be generous and community minded. We are very grateful for their support, Bread of Life board member Alicia Lindholtz said.

Here is a list of the food banks and food pantries receiving money from Exelon Generation's fundraising:



Aurora Interfaith Food Pantry

Belvidere-Boone County Food Pantry

Bread of Life of Stillman Valley

Community Food Pantry of Dixon

Echo Food Bank of Janesville (Wis.)

Feeding America

Freeport Area Church Cooperative

Lifeline & Self Help of Oregon

New Life Community Center of Forreston

Northern Illinois Food Bank

Pecatonica Community Food Pantry

People Helping People of Byron

Rochelle Christian Food Pantry

Rock River Food Pantry

Rockford Rescue Mission

Sauk Valley Food Bank

Sycamore Food Pantry

Sycamore United Methodist Food

Walworth (Wis.) County Food Pantry.