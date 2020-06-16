Aquin making move to 8-Man football after this season

FREEPORT (WREX) — Aquin has had a lot of football success over the years. But population loss and decreasing school enrollment is forcing the Bulldogs to go the route of 8-man football starting in 2021.

"I think that's got way more to do with it than participation in football," Aquin head coach Broc Kundert said. "In my opinion, this is the safest football has ever been in terms of the rules and equipment. It's more of a product of the school's enrollments are just not what they used to be. Looking just at Aquin for example, in the '80s the school was about 250 kids. Now we're down to about 90. Orangeville, these small towns are not getting bigger."

Aquin is the 7th school from the NUIC to make or announce a switch to 8-Man football. Kundert says in a couple of years, there may only be 30-35 boys in the entire school. It's a numbers game, and 11-man football is not in the equation for at least a couple of years, if not more.

"It's a safety thing," Kundert explains. "We were looking at potentially 3-4 freshmen in three years having to play varsity. I'm not comfortable with it. I know parents probably aren't comfortable with it. There's a few kids you can bring up that are ready as freshmen to play a little bit of varsity. But I don't think it's fair to make a freshman play a varsity schedule, two-ways like we have to have kids do."

The message for the seniors is one of seizing their moment.

"It was a hard decision, but it's kind of cool," Kundert says. "We talked to the seniors yesterday. They're kind of in their own little group. I gave the message like, hey this is the last 11-man team at least for two years. Let's go out with a bang. It would be pretty awesome to make a super deep run."

Whether it's 11-man or 8-man, football is still football, and the Bulldogs will be out there to show they're still among the best small schools in the state.