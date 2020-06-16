Air Quality Alert until THU 12:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

McHenry County

…AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT

WEDNESDAY NIGHT…

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has determined that an

air pollution action day will be declared for the greater Chicago

Metropolitan Area and is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight

CDT Wednesday night.

An air pollution action day is declared when weather conditions are

such that widespread ozone and or particulate levels are expected to

be at or above the unhealthy for sensitive groups category of the

air quality index.

Active children and adults especially people with pulmonary or

respiratory disease such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor

activity.

Area residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality

forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found

at www.airnow.gov.

media contact…217 558 1536.