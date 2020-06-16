Air Quality Alert until THU 12:00 AM CDT

Air Quality Alert until THU 12:00 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
McHenry County
…AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
WEDNESDAY NIGHT…
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has determined that an
air pollution action day will be declared for the greater Chicago
Metropolitan Area and is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight
CDT Wednesday night.
An air pollution action day is declared when weather conditions are
such that widespread ozone and or particulate levels are expected to
be at or above the unhealthy for sensitive groups category of the
air quality index.
Active children and adults especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.
Area residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found
at www.airnow.gov.
media contact…217 558 1536.