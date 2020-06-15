Winnebago County Trustee Program holds first online auction

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Online auctioning, a new way of auctioning properties for the Winnebago County Trustee Program.

"I think the biggest benefit compared to being in person is that you are able to see properties," said Eric Setter. "It is all mapped out on an online system so you could go see clusters of property. "

Last October, the county hired Region One Planning Council.Their job is to sell properties that were delinquent on their property taxes.

"All of these houses are in some sort of disrepair that will need a permit and a relationship with the city or counties building inspection to get the property up to code and living condition," said Setter.

The online auction wrapped up on May 22nd. Out of the 750 properties that were for sale, 163 sold.

One property that was sold was Maria's Italian Cafe. Maria's was known to serve presidents, governors, and local politicians. After 90 years of serving, Maria's had to close its doors in 2013. Seven years later, new property owners take over.

Due to COVID-19, Landbank Coordinator, Eric Setter said he wasn't sure what to expect from bidders.

"With the pandemic, we weren't able to do as much physical outreach on the streets and on the properties," said Setter.

Improving the state line, with every bid.