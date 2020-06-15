Winnebago County reports 7 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 9 new cases

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Winnebago County Health Department is reporting new COVID-19 deaths and cases on Monday.

The health department is announcing 7 new deaths on Monday, bringing the death toll in the county up to 85.

There are 9 new confirmed cases the health department is reporting of the virus on Monday. The total number of confirmed cases in the county is now up to 2,774.

The recovery rate in Winnebago County now stands at 91.1 percent, according to officials.

Below is a list of areas of concern the Winnebago County Health Department is reporting.