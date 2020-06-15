Supreme Court: LGBTQ community protected under civil right laws

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court rules gay and lesbian people can sue for workplace bias under landmark civil rights law.

In a 6-3 vote, the Supreme Court ruled an employer who fires an individual merely for being gay or transgender violates Title VII.

Bostock v. Clayton County, Georgia included three cases where employees were allegedly fired for their sexual orientation.

Each employee used Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to sue their former employees for sex discrimination.

Title VII makes it “unlawful . . . for an employer to fail or refuse

to hire or to discharge any individual, or otherwise to discriminate

against any individual . . . because of such individual’s race, color, religion, sex, or national origin.”