Summer heat returns quickly this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a much cooler weekend, temperatures jump back to summer levels by midweek. We may get a couple days in the 90's before things cool off again.

Sunny and hotter:

While conditions change a lot this week, the sunny weather seen this weekend will not. We see a couple more days of sunshine, and rain may not pop up again until Friday at the earliest.

We won't get the brunt of the heat and humidity, but look for warmer weather by midweek.

Under the sunny weather, temperatures are on the rise. We almost got back to 80° today, with the 80's around the corner for tomorrow. This starts a warming trend that lasts through Thursday.

Wednesday and Thursday may be the hottest days of the week, with highs near 90° on Wednesday, and into the 90's by Thursday. Humidity will be slow to rise, however. We will not get the muggy conditions until possibly Friday. With the drier air staying in place, conditions may still feel hot, but we won't have the high humidity adding on.

Active weather late:

A rainy weather pattern starts up on Friday, and could carry on into next week. The end of this week won't be a washout.

Look for showers to start up by Friday evening, then continue on and off through Saturday. We may get a break for a while on Sunday, after a chance for rain in the morning. The rainy pattern starts up again on Monday, and may carry on for a while next week.

We had a fair amount of rain last week, but after almost a week of dry weather, it will be beneficial to have some wet weather for a little while to keep things from drying out.

Expect some thunder with the active pattern late this week. It is too early to say if we will have any severe risks on top of the storm chances.