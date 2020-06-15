Semi crashes into former Peru Antique Mall, driver taken to hospital

PERU (WEEK) -- The condition of a semi-truck driver is unknown after Peru Police said it appears the driver went off of Interstate 80 and drove into the old antique mall in Peru.

Police, fire and EMS responded to the mall at 2702 May Road around 10:11 a.m. Monday.

Police said it appears the semi was traveling east on I-80 when it cross the median, struck a westbound car, continued of the interstate and drove through the former antique mall from west to east.

No one was in the building at the time, which was recently purchased and in the process of being converted into a machinery warehouse, police said.

The semi driver was taken to Illinois Valley Community Hospital.