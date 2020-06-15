Rockford United Labor cancels Labor Day parade due to COVID-19

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Another holiday parade has been canceled in Rockford due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Rockford United Labor announced Monday night it is canceling the annual Labor Day parade, pageant and festivities out of uncertainty regarding COVID-19 and safety precautions that may need to be in place regarding crowds.



Here's the full letter the RUL sent out:

The Rockford United Labor, AFL-CIO Executive Board wishes to inform you that we have made the decision not to host Labor Day activities, including the parade and pageant, this year. As the coronavirus pandemic has continued into summer, we are preparing our central labor committee for this “new normal” we face as a nation. Many of the union members in our community are frontline personnel, essential workers who have proven that organized labor has and always will work for Illinois. Keeping their safety, and the safety of our city in mind, we will not be hosting any large gatherings or festivities this year.



We understand that unions are built on solidarity, but now more than ever we have all learned that solidarity can be expressed in so many ways. We are working to put together a community-wide day of service for Labor Day this year. Instead of marching down the crowded streets, we will gather in our labor halls and various sites in Rockford to collect food and supplies for those in need.



While we have not been able to meet in person, we continue to build and strengthen our central labor committee. The next couple months will offer amply opportunity for all to be involved in the upcoming plans to commemorate Labor Day. As always, we are thankful to the delegates who volunteer on our Labor Day committee, where all are welcome to join by contact Jay Ferraro at 815-742-6553.



In discussing the cancellation of our parade and festivities this year, we came upon a sentiment shared throughout the state. According to Illinois AFL-CIO President Tim Drea, Rockford is known to have the best Labor Day parade. No surprise to anyone who has experienced the love and pride we all have in our local unions.



This year we serve, and next year we will celebrate the strength and perseverance that sustains our movement.



In Solidarity,



Your Rockford United Labor Executive Board