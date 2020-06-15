Rockford Police: Victim meets teen to buy cell phone ordered online, robbed instead

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Rockford Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl in connection with a robbery after an online cell phone purchase.

Police say the incident took place on Friday around 4:00 p.m. in the 1600 block of Kishwaukee Street.

Authorities say the victim met the 15-year-old suspect to buy a cell phone from her that was arranged off of a shopping app online.

When the two met up, police say the suspect snatched a cell phone from the victim and ran off.

The 15-year-old is described as a black female around 5 feet 55 inches and thin build. She was with another female at the time, police say. Officials did not say how old the victim was.

Rockford Police are also asking for the public's help in locating two people involved in an armed robbery at Miss Carly's over the weekend.

Police responded just after 6:30 p.m. Friday after a volunteer told officers a woman had pulled out a weapon on him as he arrived and told him to drive to a nearby alley.

Police say the suspect then took the man's wallet that had $600 in it and the suspect took off on foot.

Shortly after, a male suspect showed up to the scene and hit the victim with a pipe, according to police. The victim's condition is unknown.

Authorities say both suspects ended up driving off in a suburban-type vehicle. The suspects are described as a white woman, 43 years old, with dark shoulder-length hair. The other suspect is believed to be a Hispanic male between 30 to 40 years old with a mustache and a mullet hairstyle.

Police ask anyone with information on these incidents to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.