Rockford Police and Illinois troopers increase traffic patrols ahead of July 4

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Police Department and Illinois State Police announced two campaigns aimed at increased driver safety.

“We’re asking all of our residents and visitors to celebrate Independence Day safely,” Sergeant Jason DoBran said. “It’s simple: If you’re driving, don’t drink, use marijuana or other drugs. Our officers will be working around the clock to keep impaired drivers off the road and enforce

all other traffic laws.”

Another safe driving campaign also started today. Illinois State Police announced on Monday officers will conduct special Traffic Enforcement Patrols (sTEP) between June 15 and June 29 on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway (I-90) in Winnebago county.

The Rockford campaign focuses on impaired and unbuckled drivers, but officers plan to enforce all traffic laws. Meanwhile, state troopers will concentrate on speeding and seat-belts.

The ISP program combines a higher number of patrols as well as a public information campaign to protect Illinois drivers.

The Rockford Police Department will join the Illinois State Police and more than 200 local police and sheriff’s departments for the increased statewide enforcement effort.

Rockford's campaign started on Monday and ends on July 6.

RPD and ISP gave these tips to celebrate safely: