Rockford LBGTQ advocates delay Pride celebrations due to COVID-19, protests

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford's second-ever official Pride Month looks much different than its inaugural year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rockford PFLAG, an LGBTQ advocacy group, said it was forced to cancel many events for Pride Month, which is celebrated around the world in June.

PFLAG's president, Phyllis Gallisath, said it will reschedule many of its Pride events for June, something she says many other communities are going, in order to protect people from COVID-19. But even without the pandemic, Gallisath says with the recent cries for racial equality, now doesn't feel like the time to celebrate Pride.

Gallisath said celebrating Pride has taken a back seat this year, amid protests in our area and around the world, calling for an end to police brutality and racism.

If we look back at the history, we know where it came from so right now we're in a historic time where we really need to uplift the black community," Gallisath said.

In fact, Pride Month was born out of the Stonewall Uprising, a series of riots against police brutality, where police officers in New York City targeted gay and lesbian bars. While the LGBTQ community works in solidarity with the black community to address racism, Gallisath said it's important to understand the effect on LGBTQ people of color.

"We know that gay black men and trans black women [are] at higher risk for hate crimes and murder so we really want to be supportive of them at this time," Gallisath said.

Until September, Rockford City Hall, the Nicholas Conservatory and the Morgan Street bridge will be lit up in rainbow colors for the rest of the month, in honor of Pride.