Republicans to unveil police reform package this week

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans are poised to unveil an ambitious package of policing changes that includes new restrictions on police chokeholds and other practices.

The bill comes from the sole African American Republican in the Senate, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.

Congress is rushing to respond to the mass demonstrations over the deaths of George Floyd and other black Americans.

The Senate bill is set to roll out Wednesday, and President Donald Trump is signaling his support for many of its provisions.

The emerging GOP package shares similar goals with Democratic legislation, showing how quickly police violence and racial prejudice are transforming national party priorities.

Republicans plan to announce the complete package on Wednesday.

Last Monday, Democrats released a police reform bill called the "Justice in Policing Act of 2020."