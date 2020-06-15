Red Cross to test donations for COVID-19 antibodies

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The American Red Cross now tests all blood, platelet, and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies for a limited time.

“As an organization dedicated to helping others, the Red Cross is pleased to provide more information about COVID-19 to our valued donors,” said Dr. Erin Goodhue with the Red Cross Biomedical Services said.

The testing tells donors whether they were exposed to COVID-19 while also providing donation centers with the donations they urgently need.

The test, approved the FDA, will indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms.

Results will be available within 7 to 10 days after the donation through the Red Cross Blood Donor App or online donor portal.

All donors receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email through the end of the month.