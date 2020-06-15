Nothing Bundt Cakes holds fundraiser for Children’s Safe Habor in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — You can help support your sweet tooth and Children's Safe Harbor this week.

Nothing Bundt Cakes honors Dads and Grads while raising money for Children's Safe Harbor. The non-profit offers supervised visits for parents.

To donate, just mention Children's Safe Harbor and 20 percent of the sale will benefit the group.

"We really had to pivot on how we were doing things," Children's Safe Harbor Executive Director, Megan Bruchon said. We reached out to Nothing Bundt Cakes and they were willing to partner with us."

You can order online or in person to donate.