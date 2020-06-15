National tournament moves from Ski Broncs site due to COVID-19

LOVES PARK (WREX) -- A national water skiing tournament will not be held on the banks of the Rock River in Loves Park due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The tournament was scheduled for the second weekend in August.

But, due to COVID-19 restrictions in Illinois, the Ski Broncs withdrew intent to host the 2020 National Show Ski Tournament. It is usually held at Shorewood Park every third year.

The National Show Ski Association, who holds the tournament each year, says it still plans to have nationals. A new location for the tournament has not been selected. The NSSA does have three locations in mind.

The Ski Broncs have not been able to host practices or ski shows due to COVID-19 restrictions in the state. The team does plan to host a virtual ski show on Facebook on Friday.