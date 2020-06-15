Mercyhealth to recieve $2 million in funding if it serves Medicaid patients

ROCKFORD (WREX) — State Senator Steve Stadelman and Rep. Maurice West secured $2 million in funding for Mercyhealth to continue treating Medicaid patients.

"My desire is to see the most vulnerable in our community enjoy the same continuity of care as those who are more fortunate," Stadelman said. "We fought for Rockford to be included in this funding with the belief that some extra backing from the state may encourage Mercy to look out for low-income families."

In April, Mercyhealth announced it would no longer accept most Medicaid patients. As a result, health officials said an estimated 66,000 patients would need to find new doctors during the COVID-19 pandemic as soon as July 21.

"The last thing that Medicaid patients need is the uncertainty and fear of what is going to happen to their healthcare during a pandemic," West said. "The fight for more funds to Mercyhealth is to ensure that healthcare remains accessible to everyone in Rockford, no matter what zip code you live in or your level or income.”

Since the funding is reserved for hospitals that serve Medicaid patients, if Mercyhealth does not continue to serve Medicaid patients, they would loose the funding, the senators said.

The money will help hospitals with the highest percentage of Medicaid patients and those disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nine hospitals throughout Illinois received $19.8 million funding from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Javon Bea is the only hospital outside of a major metropolitan area like Chicago or St. Louis to receive funds.

The money comes from the newly-approved budget that begins on July 1 which Gov. JB Pritzker signed last week.