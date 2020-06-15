Illinois reports 473 COVID-19 cases, lowest number since March

SPRINGFIELD (WREX) — Illinois health officials are reporting 473 new cases of COVID-19, which is the lowest number of cases reported since March 25, 2020.



But with the new low, there were still 19 new deaths reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health.



Right now, there are 133,016 cases, including 6,326 deaths.



Cases in Illinois have continued on a downward trend, and health officials say all regions in the state are poised to enter Phase 4 on June 26th.



Under Phase 4, gatherings of 50 people or fewer are allowed. Non-essential businesses can return to work with approved safety guidance, and employers are encouraged to provide accommodations for COVID-19 vulnerable employees. Bars and restaurants can open with capacity limits.