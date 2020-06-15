Illinois GOP sues Pritzker over 10-person gathering limit

CHICAGO (WREX/AP) — The Illinois Republican Party has sued Democratic Governor JB Pritzker, seeking exemption from the state's 10-person limit on public gatherings.



The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Chicago late Monday night.

“Unlike churches, political parties are barred from gathering in groups greater than 10,” the lawsuit says. “And unlike protesters against police brutality, they have not been given an exemption based on his sympathy, recognition, and participation.”



The GOP's lawsuit says the limit on in-person gatherings to battle the coronavirus curtails people’s First Amendment rights.

"When the state grants access to one set of speakers, it must give equal access and treatment to all speakers of a similar character." They state Pritzker is discriminating in favor of protesters and individuals with similar believes against Republican views. The groups also address the governor's participation in a peaceful march with protesters in Matteson.

"Though the government has a compelling interest here in preventing the spread of COVID-19, its restrictions are not narrowly tailored because it is exempting certain politically powerful or sympathetic groups while enforcing them against similarly situated actors who lack the same political favor of the Governor."

For similar reasons, the plaintiffs accuse Pritzker of violating the 14th Amendment's equal protection clause.



The GOP wants the court to exempt political parties from the cap on gatherings and asks for permission to hold meetings without size restrictions during the time leading up to the November election.

The groups are also accusing the governor of enacting consecutive disaster declarations without legal authority to do so. This argument is central to several lawsuit cases against Pritzker, including a case led by Rep. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia). They state the governor does not have emergency powers past the initial 30 days.

All four regions of the state could move into Phase 4 of Pritzker's "Restore Illinois" plan on June 26. At that point, groups could gather with up to 50 people. The state has seen a significant decrease in COVID-19 cases and deaths over the last several weeks. Pritzker says the state is doing well by following the scientific data and guidelines suggested by the Illinois Department of Public Health and other experts.

A virtual press conference is scheduled for 10:30 Tuesday morning.

Click here to read the full lawsuit.