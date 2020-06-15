Ground beef sold at Walmart, other stores recalled for possible E. coli

(WKOW) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture says about 40,000 pounds of ground beef are being recalled, including packages sold at Walmart, for possible E. coli contamination.

The seven affected products are from Lakeside Refrigerated Services in New Jersey.

The products, which were sold under brand names including Thomas Farms and Marketside Butcher, were produced on June 1 and distributed nationwide. They have the establishment number "46841" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Visit the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service website for more details on the recalled products.