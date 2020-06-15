Gov. Pritzker announces $275M in rent, utility assistance

(WSIL) -- Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) have announced $275 million in emergency relief for households impacted by COVID-19.

The funding is for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and Community Services Block Grant programs.

"Effective immediately, eligible Illinois residents and families can apply to receive assistance with food, rent, utilities, temporary shelter, medicine and other essential household services," stated a release Monday from the governor's office.

“The work to build a state that serves all its people – no matter who they are or what part of Illinois they call home – is more important than ever as we seek to restore our economy while continuing to prioritize our collective health,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “This additional funding for our Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program and our Community Services Block Grant program allows us to provide even more support for things like rent, food, temporary shelter, utility bills and other essential services to qualifying low-income households who need emergency assistance. Under this $275 million program, 3.5 million Illinoisans are eligible for hundreds of dollars in relief.”

Applicants will be served on a first-come, first-served basis until the funding is gone. Eligibility will be determined by several factors, including income and household size.

DCEO has launched a website for applicants to begin the intake process online or over the phone with the assistance of a live agent. The state's 35 Community Action Agencies will also reach out to high-need communities to let them know funding is available and how to apply.

“Crosswalk staff is excited to implement this new and innovative system to assist our customers,” said Debra Jackanicz Executive Director, Crosswalk Community Action Agency. “During these unprecedented times, it is a must that we all think outside the box to ensure that those affected by COVID-19 are assisted as quickly as possible. Eliminating as much financial burden as possible and restoring quality of life is the heart of Community Action Agency.”

To learn more about available assistance and to apply, visit helpillinoisfamilies.com.

Documentation required for applying, depending on type of assistance being sought: