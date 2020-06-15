Dry stretch continues as temperatures begin to climb

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The official start to summer is right around the corner and it seems Mother Nature received the memo. Temperatures are going to remain below average for one more day before a gradual climb.

Sunshine on repeat:

Hopefully you were able to take advantage of the gorgeous weather this past weekend. High temperatures were well below average and while Monday is going to be a bit warmer, the sunshine continues.

A copy and paste forecast is ahead for Monday. The only difference is going to be high temperatures close in on 80°.

A large Canadian high pressure is anchored to the northeast, resulting in southeasterly flow across northern Illinois. Despite this southeasterly wind direction, dew points are going to remain quite low for mid-June. Why is that? There's a cold front that has put on the brakes across the Deep South and that is effectively blocking the return of Gulf of Mexico moisture.

The worst of the humid air is to the south of cold front in the Deep South.

Warming temperatures return:

The average temperature this weekend was only around 63°. Over the next couple of days, the average temperature is going to be on the rise. By midweek, high temperatures are going to approach 90°. We'll keep the warmth around as dew points continue to climb. Despite rising humidity, forecast dew points are not likely to get out of hand. Even with the heat midweek brings, dew points remain near if not below 60°.

Temperatures are going to approach 90° by the middle of this week. Humidity is going to be more noticeable, but not excessive.

Late week rain chances:

The stretch of dry weather does look to come to an end by Friday, as scattered showers and thunderstorms look to return. Details on specific timing of late week and weekend rain chances are uncertain this early in the week. As the week progresses, specifics should become more clear.

Severe weather is a possibility, though it has been a slow month locally for it. June is normally the month where the most severe weather and flash flooding occurs. Over the last twenty years, northern Illinois experiences twelve days of severe weather and nearly seventy individual severe reports. So far in 2020, there have only been two days with severe weather reports.