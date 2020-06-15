Dakota Among High Schools Holding Voluntary Workouts

DAKOTA (WREX) — High school sports teams are getting back into the swing of things while following Return to Play guidelines. Among those schools is Dakota, their football team is in the second week of voluntary workouts. The team has five groups in and out between 3:30 and 6:30 three times a week, while sanitizing between sessions.

Head Coach Joe Free is excited about getting the team back, saying "It's just been really nice having the kids back out here and getting back. I was telling my wife there's a piece of me missing, I coach all these different sports and I'm in the weight room with these guys when I'm not coaching a sport."

High schools will look to continue holding workouts while practicing social distancing and testing the athletes for symptoms of Coronavirus.