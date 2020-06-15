Construction begins on new baseball stadium in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WREX) — Construction is underway on the new Beloit Snappers stadium in downtown Beloit. Work began Monday, but there was no official groundbreaking ceremony due to COVID-19 concerns. The project should take a year to complete, with the target finish date set for June 14, 2021. It's bringing a lot of excitement to a growing downtown Beloit.

"This has been something that has been talked about in the community for probably 10+ years now," Hendricks Commercial Properties VP of Development John Gackstetter said. "To see it come to fruition and especially through COVID and the impact on the local and regional economies and morale that that has had, this is a really exciting project and a show of commitment and belief in the community of Beloit."

It will be a 3,800 seat stadium, and will have the ability to host more than just Minor League Baseball games. The main entrance gate will be in center field and will be easily accessible from downtown Beloit. The Snappers have played at Pohlman Field since 1982, but have not gotten to play this season due to COVID-19. There is still no plan in place for baseball this season.