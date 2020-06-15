Community activist create Black Winnebago Coalition to help connect the black community

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After seeing the impact of the death of George Floyd in Rockford, some community members decided to create the Black Winnebago Coalition. Organizations will use this coalition as a networking device, where members of different organizations will pass along information to others.

"None of us can do this alone and we recognize that," said community activist Byrant Moore.

The network was created because some people felt the black community was disconnected. Many groups have formed to support the black community and the coalition hopes to connect these groups together.

"To have that consistent communications through all organizations, you know black leaders, community members where they can go to one place for multiple things, for multiple resources," said the NAACP Rockford Chapter Social Media Coordinator Mereceds Joyner.

The idea of the coalition has been around for some time. But, community members felt it was the time to create the organization.

"Now you really think about, wait a minute, so guys mostly operate on the southwest side of the town, and you guys operate on the north, ok we are missing a spot here. And now we are collaborating and hitting the entire city," said Moore.

Members say they hope the coalition will be used long after it is implemented.

"This coalition will offer guidance, not only is going to offer resources, but it gives the youth and the older elders of the generation an opportunity to be in the same space," said Joyner.

"It's not a crisis team. It should be a permant organization that's fluid if you will," said Moore.

The group is not just for black organizations, any organization helping those in the black community are welcome. You or your organization can connect with the coalition through its Facebook page.