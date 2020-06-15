Black Americans make up 75 percent curfew arrests in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — A published report says black people made up 75% of those arrested in Chicago for alleged violations of a curfew put in place following demonstrations over George Floyd's death.

The Chicago Sun-Times analyzed police data from the first five days of the curfew imposed May 30 and lifted June 7.

The racial disparity in Chicago, where black people are about 30% of the population, drew criticism from the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois.

A Chicago police spokesman says the department's curfew enforcement was "universal" regardless of race or neighborhood.