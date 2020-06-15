 Skip to Content

Belvidere man pleads guilty to drug charges

BELVIDERE (WREX) — A Belvidere man has pleaded guilty to selling cocaine multiple times.

According to the Boone County State's Attorney, Felix Whiteside sold cocaine on three different occasions in 2017.

The 52-year-old pleaded guilty to three counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

The offenses are Class 1 Felonies but, according to the State's Attorney's office, Whiteside's prior record makes him subject to a Class X sentencing range.

This would consist of a 6-30 year sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by three years of mandatory supervised release.

Whiteside's sentencing is scheduled for Friday, August 21 at 3:30 p.m.

