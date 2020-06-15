Beloit Police report multiple car burglaries, keys left inside vehicle

BELOIT (WREX) -- Beloit Police are warning residents to be on high alert after several car burglaries and stolen vehicles in past few days.

Police say at some point Sunday night or early Monday morning, two cars were stolen on McKinley Avenue. One of those vehicles was later found in Rockford on Monday.

Authorities say they've also responded to reports of several cars gone through on the east and westside of Beloit. One of those streets this has happened on is Blarney Stone Drive, according to officers.

In one case, police say the suspect(s) found keys to a vehicle and took off in it.

Police urge residents to lock their doors and double check to make sure any keys are not left in the car.

Police did not say what items may have been taken from the vehicles broken into.

Anyone with information on the recent car burglaries is asked to call the Beloit Police Department at 608-364-6800.