$50,000 cash bond ordered for teen accused in Janesville shooting

Police lights

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A Janesville teen has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide today in Rock County Court, and was ordered held on a $50,000 cash bond.

Kenan L. Clemons, 17, also was charged with burglary, theft and operating a vehicle without consent.

Janesville police say Trenton Strommen, 36, discovered someone had taken his stepson's bike out of the family's garage in the 700 block of Roosevelt Avenue June 6.

He tracked the two people with his stepson's stolen bike at the school a mile or so away from his home.

Authorities say the suspects then stole Strommen's car, with the sedan found later in Afton.

On Thursday, June 11, the Janesville Police Department says it got information the two suspects in the shooting were in the city's Fourth Ward.

A team of officers began searching the area, narrowing it down to a garage on S. Academy Street. Police say the two suspects broke out the garage window and crawled inside in an attempt to hide from the officers.

Both suspects surrendered to police.

Officers identified them as Clemons and another 16-year-old boy.

The 16-year-old boy was arrested for being party to the crime of operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent while armed, criminal damage to property and trespassing.

Trenton Strommen survived the shooting and is now recovering.