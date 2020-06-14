Wisconsin woman drowns in kayaking accident on Mecan River

MECAN TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin woman drowned in a kayaking accident Saturday afternoon.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff's Office, they received a call about a woman not breathing on the Mecan River in Mecan Township around 3:30 p.m Saturday.

When emergency responders arrived on the scene, CPR was already being performed to the woman not breathing by a bystander.

Officials say that although CPR was performed, the woman, Tammi McCauley, age 57 from Ripon, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Marquette County Coroner.

McCauley was kayaking with her sister at the time of the accident.

This accident is under investigation, but at this time no foul play is suspected.