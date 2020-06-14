Winnebago County reports 35 new COVID-19 cases, 672 new cases statewide

SPRINGFIELD (WREX) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting 672 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Sunday across the state in the past 24 hours.

According to IDPH, there are 19 more lives lost in the Land of Lincoln related to the virus as of Sunday.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois to 132,543 and 6,308 deaths overall.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 22,040 specimens for a total of 1,190,985. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 7 –June 13 is 3%.

No new deaths were reported in Winnebago County on Sunday, but the county did announce 35 new positive cases.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Winnebago County now stands at 2,765, 78 deaths and a 91.6% recovery rate, according to local health officials.

The state's COVID-19 numbers are subject to change as we receive new numbers from the health departments in the northern Illinois region, which may use private labs for testing which is not initially recognized by the IDPH.