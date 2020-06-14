UW System announces students, faculty can return to campus this fall

MADISON (WKOW) -- The University of Wisconsin System officially announced Sunday that students will head back to campus for the fall 2020 semester for in-person and online instruction, according to UW System President Ray Cross and Regent President Andrew S. Petersen.

The plans include all four-year campuses, including UW-Madison, and all two-year campuses.

The announcement comes after the coronavirus pandemic forced UW campuses to cancel face to face instruction, shifting classes online.

“We are preparing to ensure a safe and healthy environment so that students, faculty, and staff can return to campus in person this fall,” Cross said.

“We know the on-campus experience is what our students want. At the same time, we must all recognize that our universities will be different this fall than what we’re used to and there will be campus-based decisions on how to best address particular issues. But students will be back on campus this fall.”

In order to reopen campuses safely, the UW System unveiled a series of recommendations from its Plan Ahead Team which focuses on public health, personal protection equipment, and facility modifications.

The recommendations do not include COVID-19 testing and contact tracing, a subject still under review. The framework is for all UW campuses to follow, including UW-Madison.

UW System Vice President Richard Cramer tells 27 News masks won’t be required to wear on campus but they will be recommending students, faculty, and staff to use them. Personal protective equipment is listed as a "high priority" but whether or not campuses will provide it is still being considered.

Class sizes will be determined by each university, Cramer said, by using a "hybrid" approach some courses face to face others online.

“Some classes may be in a larger room with the same number of students as in the past but more space between the students to promote social distancing,” said Cramer. “Others may be a hybrid mix, some students being in person in the room, others attending remotely.”

In the recommendations provided by the Plan Ahead Team courses with an enrollment of 50 or more "should be moved online" and some classes may be moved to the weekend to optimize the use of classrooms.

As for international students, Cramer said there’s “no concerns” about having them return to campus, a stark difference in tone from UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank.

In a blog post from May 18, Blank said some students won't be able to return to campus “some of these will be international students.”

For students who have to be on campus to complete requirements for their degrees such as clinical or lab training, UW officials say they will be able to complete their work by taking safety precautions.

To learn more about what campus will look like and how the UW System plans to reduce the spread of the virus tune into Capital City Sunday at 9 a.m. Capital Bureau Chief Emilee Fannon interviews UW System VP Richard Cramer.