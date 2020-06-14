Sunshine sticks around before showers and storms arrive later this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A mid-level keeps the sunshine in place for a bit longer. However, the comfortable temperatures exit soon. Highs will be climbing towards the 90's by the mid-week.

Crack Open the Windows:

Overnight on Sunday, things remain fair and quiet. There will be a few more clouds flying in once again, but chances for showers remain minimal. Lows will once again make the plummet toward the upper 40's and lower 50's. Turn off the AC's and open the windows for one more night before things start to warm back up on Monday.

Open the windows! Temperatures get cool overnight.

Turning Up the Heat:

Due to a mid-level ridge, mostly clear skies will reign supreme. Sunshine is lasting through Thursday for the Stateline. On the other hand, Temperatures are beginning to rise starting on Monday. However, it will not be an aggressive climb. Areas in the Stateline will only begin to see a rise further into the '70s. Monday will be the last day for the '70s for a while. Looking at Tuesday, the heat is on. Tuesday is the beginning of near average temperatures. Highs will be in the 80's and almost approaching the 90's by Thursday.

Looking beyond that, the Climate Prediction Center shows below-average temperatures are possible late in the month, then near-average conditions are possibly heading into July. At this point, a summer heatwave does not look to arrive anytime soon. We may still see the occasional hot day, but an extended stretch avoids us for now.

Late Week Showers & Storms:

After days of sunshine, showers and thunderstorms are on their way back to the mid-west. The start of the shower chances appears by Thursday evening as our mid-level ridge begins to break down. The best chances at the start mainly happen later in the days Thursday and Friday. However, Saturday will be the day to keep an eye as a cold front sweeps through the area giving us the best chance for storms.