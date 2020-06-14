Rockford Youth Activism to hold protest at Gambino Park on Sunday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The group Rockford Youth Activism says they will meet at 5:00 p.m. at Gambino Park in Rockford on Sunday, to protest against police brutality and racism against the black community.

The activist group has led non-violent protests and marches for the past three weeks.

Organizers hosted a teach-in block party at Haskell Park on Saturday in an effort to educate people on black history and the purpose of protesting.

The group says they are on a mission to disrupt and make people feel uncomfortable. They have said they want to stop people in traffic, like black people are unfairly stopped by police. They say their mission isn't to be peaceful, but that they will remain non-violent.

Rockford city officials say they are aware of the scheduled protest and advise the public to be cautious in the area.

