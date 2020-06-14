Police alert public of home repair scam in DeKalb County

Scam Alert

DEKALB COUNTY (WREX) -- The DeKalb County Sheriff's Department is warning the public of a scam circulating in the community.

Police say the scam has been occurring in the past few days soliciting for home repairs.

Authorities say the fraudulent activity involves seal coating driveways.

The sheriff's department encourages residents to call with any questions or if anyone has fallen victim to the home repair scam.

To reach the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department, call 815-895-7260.