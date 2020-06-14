Peaceful protest held in Freeport

FREEPORT (WREX) — Freeport leaders say now is not the time to stand alone.

"Do not fall in the trap of racism. It is dividing our country. Let it not divide our community," said Esther Collins.

Rather the time to work and fight racial injustice head on. Leaders from all different backgrounds came together on Sunday for one common goal - to continue the fight against police brutality.

"I want young people to know the past in order to go on with the future," said event organizer, Denzel Woodall.

"We are not all going to agree. We are different, we have different races, different cultures, and come from different backgrounds. But we can all stand together," said Collins.

The leaders say part of this fight is coming together in spaces like these, so people can talk about problems that impact their community.

"Find out what's going on in our community. Be aware, stay involved, and don't be a naysayer, be a do-er," said Collins.

Organizers say another part of the fight is honoring those who have died at the hand of racial injustice.

For eight minutes and forty-six seconds, people laid on the ground in honor of George Floyd.

Woodall says doing this can help people connect even more to the cause.

"I think the most powerful thing people enjoyed was the demonstration only because of how it feels when your on stomach with your hands behind your back. That gave the biggest perspective to individuals," said Woodall.

While the peaceful protest may have ended today, leaders say they hope the demonstration will give people the fuel they need to continue the fight.