Janesville Police: 73-year-old arrested, pulls gun on family over unleashed dog

JANESVILLE (WREX) -- A Janesville man was arrested after pulling a gun on a family on a hiking trail over their unleashed dog, according to authorities.

Janesville Police say this all happened Sunday afternoon just before 12:30 p.m. in the area of the Ice Age Trail on Janesville's northwest side.

Police say a family was walking on the trail with their one-month-old baby and the man came up and threatened the family because their dog was unleashed.

As the dog owner started to grab the dog, the suspect, identified as 73-year-old Thomas Baker, pulled out a gun and pointed it at the family threatening to kill them, police said in a press release.

Baker then left the area on foot towards Riverside Park, but was later caught and arrested near the park by police and nearby golfers.

Baker was found with the gun in his possession and he has been charged with three counts of recklessly endangering safety.