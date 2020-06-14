Investigation underway after body found in Loves Park

LOVES PARK (WREX) -- A body was found in Windsor Lake Sunday afternoon, according to the Winnebago County Coroner's Office.

Coroner Bill Hintz says officials responded to the 7000 block of Windsor Lake Parkway in Loves Park.

Hintz says it's unclear the identity of the body as it appears to have been in its advanced stages of decomposition.

Hintz's office pronounced the body dead just before 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Further investigation into the death is ongoing by the Loves Park Police Department. An autopsy and toxicology tests are pending.

13 WREX will provide more information as it becomes available.