Head-on crash in Ogle County leaves 3 people injured

OGLE COUNTY (WREX) -- Three people were injured after a head-on crash on Route 2 near Byron Saturday afternoon.

The Ogle County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the two-vehicle crash just after 1 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Route 2 just south of Mud Creek Road.

Police say Dakota Miller, 18, of Milledgeville was driving a Chevrolet Silverado south on Route 2 and drove over into the northbound lane before getting back into the correct lane.

At that time, police say Melvin Cater, 61, of Oregon was heading northbound in a Ford SUV when he saw Miller get over and he tried to swerve to avoid a crash, but the vehicles struck head-on.

Both of the vehicles sustained heavy damage, according to the sheriff's office.

Cater was transported to a hospital with minor injuries. Cater's passenger, Julie Cater, 60, of Oregon was flown to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Miller was sent to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was issued a citation for improper lane usage.

The crash remains under investigation.