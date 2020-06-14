Amid donation shortages, Facebook expands blood donations feature

(WEEK) -- As hospitals continue to see more patients during the coronavirus pandemic, the global blood shortage has become even more apparent.

In Illinois, hundreds of canceled blood drives and fewer blood donations have created an urgent need for blood, with hospital demand up 30 percent, according to the American Red Cross.

Today is World Blood Donor Day and Facebook is making it easier for blood donors to connect with local blood banks.

Through a new partnership with the American Association of Blood Banks, Facebook is expanding its blood donation feature to help register users as blood donors, connect them with local hospital blood banks, alert them to local shortages, and share information on where and when they can safely donate.

For more information, visit facebook.com/donateblood to register and get connected with a nearby blood bank.