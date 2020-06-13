Winnebago County COVID-19 recovery rate continues to rise, 29 new cases

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — More than two dozen new coronavirus cases were reported in Winnebago County on Saturday.

The Winnebago County Health Department is reporting 29 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday.

The county's death toll remains at 78 as no new deaths related to the virus were reported.

Winnebago County also is continuing to see an increase in its recovery rate for a sixth straight day which now stands at 91.3%.

A total of 2,730 positive cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in Winnebago County.

Below is list of areas of concern the Winnebago County Health Department is reporting.